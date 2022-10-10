AAP Leader Gopal Italia Under Fire for Calling PM 'Neech', NCW Calls Remarks 'Misogynistic'; AAP Likely to Hold PC Soon

President of Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat unit, Gopal Italia, came under fire on Sunday after the BJP slammed him for allegedly calling the Prime Minister “neech aadmi” and for his remarks where he purportedly used profanities.

BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya Sunday shared a video on Twitter where Italia can be heard calling PM Modi “neech aadmi”. Malvliya said using such profanities and abusing Gujarat’s pride and son of the soil is an insult to every Gujarati, who has voted for him and the BJP for 27 years.

Gopal Italia, Kejriwal’s right hand man and AAP Gujarat’s President, stoops to Kejriwal’s level, calls Prime Minister Modi “नीच”।

Using such profanities and abusing Gujarat’s pride and son of the soil is an insult to every Gujarati, who has voted for him and the BJP for 27 years. pic.twitter.com/5J2k8Ibmwv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

The video, reportedly from 2019, as per Times Now, drew the ire of several BJP leaders.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday night said that they had taken cognizance of the matter and called the language used by Italia as “gender biased, misogynist & condemnable”. “The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on 13.10.2022 at 12:30PM,” they said.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the matter.The abusive & indecent language used by Sh. Gopal Italia is gender biased, misogynist & condemnable. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter wherein he is required to appear in-person on 13.10.2022 at 12:30PM. @sharmarekha https://t.co/FlbPuul8Ke pic.twitter.com/ExdXEbhUwo — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 9, 2022

As per sources, AAP is unlikely to take any action against Gopal Italia and the party’s Gujarat unit will hold a press conference soon.

The video comes at a time when both PM Modi, and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal were on visits to Gujarat, which is set to go to polls later this year.

The state has been a stronghold of the BJP, which has governed it for the past 27 years, while AAP has been trying to position itself as the main opposition to the party in the upcoming polls.

