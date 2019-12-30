Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Leader Guggan Singh Returns to BJP, Joins Saffron Camp in Presence of Javadekar and Tiwari

The Dalit leader was defeated by BJP's Hans Raj Hans by over 5.9 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections for the reserved seat. Previously, he was elected as MLA from Bawana in 2013 on a BJP ticket.

PTI

Updated:December 30, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
AAP Leader Guggan Singh Returns to BJP, Joins Saffron Camp in Presence of Javadekar and Tiwari
Gaggan Singh joins the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. (Image credit: @BJP4Delhi)

New Delhi: AAP leader Guggan Singh, who was the party's North West Delhi candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, returned to the BJP on Monday.

Singh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, ahead of the assembly polls in the national capital.

Javadekar is also the BJP's assembly election in-charge in Delhi. Singh had quit the BJP and had joined the AAP in July 2017.

The Dalit leader was defeated by BJP's Hans Raj Hans by over 5.9 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha elections for the reserved seat. Previously, he was elected as MLA from Bawana in 2013 on a BJP ticket.

