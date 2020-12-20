AAP Leader Raghav Chadha Made Punjab Unit's Co-incharge

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday assigned additional responsibility of co-incharge of Punjab unit to party's national spokesperson Raghav Chadha.

Kejriwal said he has a keen grasp on the ground issues of Punjab and ably put forward the party's views on several important issues, including the current burning issue of the three farm bills.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is hopeful of Chadha's immense organisational capability to carry forward the party's ideals in Punjab."

Kejriwal mentioned that people of Punjab are tired and angry with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and Akali Dal, accusing that each of these parties have together "cheated innocent farmers".

"In such a precarious situation, the presence of Chadha is expected to increase the confidence of AAP Punjab unit manifold."

Satisfied with the work of Chadha after being given charge of Vice Chairman of Delhi Jal Board, Kejriwal gave him the new responsibility.

MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Chadha has been with the party before its inception, and has been instrumental in drafting the Lokpal Bill as well. He is the youngest national spokesperson for the AAP and among the youngest spokesperson across parties.

On being appointed as the co-incharge of party's Punjab unit, Chadha thanked Kejriwal for instilling such confidence in him and ensured to give best in strengthening the party's position in Punjab.

Noting that India is an agrarian country and Punjab stands at the forefront whenever it comes to agriculture, Chadha said, "Our focus will be to make Punjab a truly prosperous and golden state". Our focus in the state will be on education and prosperity."

The AAP leader said it is painful to see how the youth of Punjab is spoiling its future by getting stucked into the vicious cycle of drugs and unemployment. "Farmers have been facing severe problems as well. I take it as my personal responsibility to change these circumstances, and I am certain that AAP will succeed in making the state green, happy and prosperous."