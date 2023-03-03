Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who was arrested in an alleged liquor scam last month, on Friday moved to Rouse Avenue Court seeking bail.

The application is likely to come up for hearing before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Saturday.

Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody on Monday, is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow when his 5-day CBI remand ends.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22. He was questioned for over eight overs before his arrest.

Later, a special Delhi court sent Sisodia to five-day CBI remand in the excise policy case to allow the agency to get “genuine and legitimate" answers to questions being put to him for “a proper and fair investigation."

Earlier on February 28, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea of Manish Sisodia, seeking bail and quashing of the FIR in the excise policy case, saying it would set a “wrong precedent" and efficacious alternative remedies are available to him.

