AAP Leaders to Conduct 8,000 Public Meetings in Delhi Over Next Seven Days

New Delhi: As the Assembly poll campaign reaches its finale, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has decided on a grand plan with its leaders conducting 8,000 public meetings in seven days.

The party will reach every voter of Delhi at least twice in the next seven days with a message that they should vote Kejriwal.

"The party volunteers will knock the doors of 50 lakh families living in Delhi and will also organise 3,000 'Nukkad Nataks' and 'flash mob' performances," a party leader said.

The leader said there will be four major components of the campaign: door-to-door, Jan Sabhas, flash mob and buzz campaigns.

Under door-to-door campaign, 50 lakh houses will be covered.

"AAP volunteers will knock the doors of 50 lakh families living in Delhi within 7 days. Two AAP volunteers have been mobilized to carry out this work -- 20,000 volunteers which is 300 per assembly from existing party structure in Delhi -- and 5,000 new volunteers, mostly students and young professionals who have volunteered for re-electing Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister of Delhi again," the leader added.

The second component, the leader said will be the Jan Sabhas with 8,000 meetings planned.

"In addition to the door-to-door campaign, all the candidates, star campaigners and the entire leadership of AAP in Delhi at state, district, assembly, ward and mandal level will lead the charge of Jan Sabhas. In all, four Jan Sabhas have been planned every day in each of the 272 wards of Delhi adding to nearly 8,000 Jan Sabhas in seven days."

A total of 3,000 performances of 'Nukkad Nataks' and 'flash mobs' are also planned.

"The party has finalized a plan to deploy around 3,000 volunteers across 70 Vidhan Sabhas (4 teams of 10-12 volunteers each) every day in all the prominent spots of Delhi such as market areas, busy roads and public parks to creatively communicate the campaign's message through 'Nukkad Nataks' and flash mobs," said the AAP leader.

"Each of these teams will conduct an average of 10 performances every single day using arts, song and dance designed to ensure people across the city take notice of the fact that their vote for the 2020 Delhi elections will be a vote for the future of Delhi, and to strengthen the hands of Kejriwal to do even more work for Delhi."

The last component, the AAP leader said, is the buzz campaign, under which all the major traffic signals and metro stations will be covered by AAP volunteers distributing caps and pamphlets.

"An army of AAP volunteers can be spotted at all busy road intersections and metro stations interacting with the public and encouraging them to sport the white AAP cap as a sign of support for the fact that this vote will be for work, and for re-electing Kejriwal."

With only 11 days to go for voting in Delhi, the parties are not leaving any stone unturned for campaigning for the February 8 Assembly polls.

