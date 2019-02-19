English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
How Will Party Gain by Weakening Me, Questions AAP MLA Alka Lamba
Lamba said although she is being accused of trying to switch over to the Congress, but "someone else" in the party is ready to "go to any level" for alliance with that party. She also hinted at a possible alliance between the AAP and the Congress.
File photo of AAP MLA Alka Lamba. (Getty Images)
New Delhi: The AAP's Chandni Chowk MLA Alka Lamba on Monday alleged that the party leadership was "weakening" her and said she is being accused of attempting to switch over to the Congress.
Lamba was sidelined after she claimed in December that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had asked her to resign for protesting an alleged proposal seeking to revoke former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. The AAP, however, had rubbished the claim.
She claimed that Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a public meeting near Jama Masjid in her constituency on February 20 but she has not been informed of it.
The AAP is backing an old face of the party as a probable from Chandni Chowk for the assembly election in 2020, she claimed.
"How will the party gain by weakening me," she questioned in a statement.
Lamba said although she is being accused of trying to switch over to the Congress, but "someone else" in the party is ready to "go to any level" for alliance with that party.
She hinted at a possible alliance between the AAP and the Congress.
Kejriwal, however, said last week that Congress has "more or less" declined to have any truck with AAP for coming Lok Sabha polls.
He, however, expressed solidarity with his Puducherry counterpart V Narayansamy, currently on protest against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, on Monday, and joined him in the demand for full statehood.
His meeting with the Congress CM of Puduchery was seen as his feeler to the party for alliance before Lok Sabha polls.
There was no immediate comment available from the AAP.
