Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'AAP Makes False Promises, BJP Communal': PC Chacko Says Congress Will Spring a Surprise in Delhi Polls

Chacko said the main opponent of the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party and not the BJP, which has lost a lot of ground here.

IANS

Updated:February 8, 2020, 3:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'AAP Makes False Promises, BJP Communal': PC Chacko Says Congress Will Spring a Surprise in Delhi Polls
File photo of PC Chacko (PTI)

New Delhi Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko said here on Saturday that the party will spring a surprise on February 11, the day on which counting of votes will take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Chacko denied that the party has thrown in the towel and is not even in the race.

Talking to IANS after casting his vote at Nirbhan Bhavan polling station, Chacko said the main opponent of the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party and not the BJP, which has lost a lot of ground here.

"We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism," Chacko said.

He said the Congress is fighting on the issue of development and people are also voting on this plank.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram