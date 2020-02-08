'AAP Makes False Promises, BJP Communal': PC Chacko Says Congress Will Spring a Surprise in Delhi Polls
Chacko said the main opponent of the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party and not the BJP, which has lost a lot of ground here.
File photo of PC Chacko (PTI)
New Delhi Delhi Congress in-charge PC Chacko said here on Saturday that the party will spring a surprise on February 11, the day on which counting of votes will take place for the 70-member Delhi Assembly.
Chacko denied that the party has thrown in the towel and is not even in the race.
Talking to IANS after casting his vote at Nirbhan Bhavan polling station, Chacko said the main opponent of the Congress is the Aam Aadmi Party and not the BJP, which has lost a lot of ground here.
"We are fighting an ideological war. Delhi has seen slow pace of progress in the last five-six years. People are looking at the Congress with hope as Aam Aadmi Party makes false promises and the BJP spreads communalism," Chacko said.
He said the Congress is fighting on the issue of development and people are also voting on this plank.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 | Yashasvi, Tyagi and Bishnoi Among the Most Influential for India
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020: India Group Stage Begins Today at 6 PM