AAP Members Not Easy to Buy, Says Kejriwal After BJP Claims It’s in Touch With 14 'Frustrated' MLAs
Kejriwal asked PM Modi if democracy for him meant forming government by buying opposition party MLAs.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday took potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the BJP claimed it was in touch with 14 "frustrated" AAP MLAs, asking if democracy for the PM meant forming government by "buying" opposition party MLAs. Kejriwal also asserted that it was not easy to buy AAP members.
Tagging a news report, Kejriwal hit out at the BJP in a series of tweets. "Does democracy mean buying other party's MLAs and forming government through it to Modi ji. How does BJP has this amount of money to buy MLAs. Earlier also you have tried to buy our MLAs but it isn't that easy to buy AAP members," he said in a tweet.
He tagged the same news report in a second tweet and asked senior BJP leader and Union minister Vijay Goel "why his talks over buying 14 AAP MLAs is stuck, how much are you offering and how much are they asking for".
Goel on Thursday said the AAP MLAs were "deeply distressed" and ready to quit the party. The AAP has accused the saffron party of indulging in horse-trading in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
"14 of the AAP MLAs are in contact with us and they might soon leave the party because they are frustrated by the work of their own party," Goel said in a press conference.
AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday alleged the BJP was offering Rs 10 crore each to its seven MLAs to switch sides. "Since the BJP does not have any development issue to raise, it has now come down to indulging in horse-trading by attempting to buy seven of our MLAs at Rs 10 crore each," he had charged.
