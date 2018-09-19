English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Minister Meets Bhim Army Chief, Discusses Strategy for 2019 LS Polls
Gautam, who is the social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, said that Azad's support will be taken in the Lok Sabha polls for "protecting" the Constitution.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad .
Loading...
New Delhi: AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Wednesday met Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad at his residence in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district and said people of similar ideology need to come at a common platform to fight the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Throwing the BJP out of power in 2019 is the "sole aim", a statement from Gautam's office said.
After being released from jail last week, Azad had said he would ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party is routed in the general elections.
Gautam, who is the social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, said that Azad's support will be taken in the Lok Sabha polls for "protecting" the Constitution.
The meeting at Azad's residence in Chhutmalpur village in Saharanpur lasted over an hour, according to the statement,
"People of similar ideology need to come at a common platform to fight the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls... The people of the country will oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power," it said.
"Ousting the BJP from power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is the sole aim," the statement quoted Gautam as saying.
Azad was arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in June last year in connection with the May 5 caste violence in which one person was killed and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur.
The Allahabad High Court had granted him bail on November 2, 2017. However, police booked him under the stringent National Security Act days before his release.
Throwing the BJP out of power in 2019 is the "sole aim", a statement from Gautam's office said.
After being released from jail last week, Azad had said he would ensure the Bharatiya Janata Party is routed in the general elections.
Gautam, who is the social welfare minister in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, said that Azad's support will be taken in the Lok Sabha polls for "protecting" the Constitution.
The meeting at Azad's residence in Chhutmalpur village in Saharanpur lasted over an hour, according to the statement,
"People of similar ideology need to come at a common platform to fight the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls... The people of the country will oust Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power," it said.
"Ousting the BJP from power in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is the sole aim," the statement quoted Gautam as saying.
Azad was arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie in June last year in connection with the May 5 caste violence in which one person was killed and 16 others were injured at Shabbirpur village in Saharanpur.
The Allahabad High Court had granted him bail on November 2, 2017. However, police booked him under the stringent National Security Act days before his release.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Kartarpur Controversy: Sidhu Urges Sushma Swaraj to Intervene
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 RSS Pushes For Inclusivity Ahead Of 2019
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 Rewari Ground Report: Runjhun Sharma Traveled to The Crime Spot to Dig Out This Story of Horror
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 From Misogyny to ‘Remote-Controlling’ BJP, Mohan Bhagwat Ends Silence on Various Controversies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Here's How Much S Sreesanth Will Have to Pay If He Walks Out of the Show
- This Young Fan's Reaction to Dhoni's Duck Against Hong Kong is Everything
- Sania Mirza's Tweet a Reminder That Trolling Before India-Pak Match is New Definition of National Pride
- Taniya Bhatia, Poonam Yadav Star as India Women Beat Sri Lanka in First T20I
- Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Spotted Prior to India Launch
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...