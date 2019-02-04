English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
AAP MLA Alka Lamba Claims Arvind Kejriwal Unfollwed Her on Twitter
The MLA claimed she was removed from all official WhatsApp groups of the Aam Aadmi Party as well.
File picture of AAP MLA Alka Lamba.
Loading...
New Delhi: AAP MLA Alka Lamba on Monday claimed chief minister Arvind Kejriwal unfollowed her on Twitter and said she was finding it hard to work in the party under the prevailing situation.
In December, Lamba had claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party had asked her to resign for protesting an alleged proposal seeking to revoke former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. The AAP had, however, rubbished her claims.
"I have a strong feeling that the party does not need my services at all. But till I am an MLA, I will continue serving the people of my constituency," the Chandni Chowk MLA said.
The legislator said she has sent a message to the AAP leadership, asking them to clear their stand on her position in the party.
Her message has been communicated to the party leadership through the organisation secretary of Chandni Chowk constituency. The MLA claimed she was removed from all official WhatsApp groups of the party and Kejriwal unfollowed her on Twitter on Sunday.
"Such things, like removing from WhatsApp groups, unfollowing on Twitter and not inviting in meetings make me feel that I deserve the same position and respect as other MLAs have.
Otherwise, it will be very difficult for me to continue. I cannot compromise my self respect," she said.
Lamba said she was actively involved in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls with the party in-charge of the Chandni Chowk constituency, but she will now focus on her work as MLA.
Rejecting speculation that she was cozying up to the Congress, Lamba said: "It is being assumed that I am going to join the Congress though I have not uttered a word against the AAP or its leaders. But on the other hand, efforts to ally with the Congress through a 'Mahagathbandhan' are considered okay by them."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In December, Lamba had claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party had asked her to resign for protesting an alleged proposal seeking to revoke former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna. The AAP had, however, rubbished her claims.
"I have a strong feeling that the party does not need my services at all. But till I am an MLA, I will continue serving the people of my constituency," the Chandni Chowk MLA said.
The legislator said she has sent a message to the AAP leadership, asking them to clear their stand on her position in the party.
Her message has been communicated to the party leadership through the organisation secretary of Chandni Chowk constituency. The MLA claimed she was removed from all official WhatsApp groups of the party and Kejriwal unfollowed her on Twitter on Sunday.
"Such things, like removing from WhatsApp groups, unfollowing on Twitter and not inviting in meetings make me feel that I deserve the same position and respect as other MLAs have.
Otherwise, it will be very difficult for me to continue. I cannot compromise my self respect," she said.
Lamba said she was actively involved in campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls with the party in-charge of the Chandni Chowk constituency, but she will now focus on her work as MLA.
Rejecting speculation that she was cozying up to the Congress, Lamba said: "It is being assumed that I am going to join the Congress though I have not uttered a word against the AAP or its leaders. But on the other hand, efforts to ally with the Congress through a 'Mahagathbandhan' are considered okay by them."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Confirms Her Wedding, Gives Glimpse of Her 'Bride Mode'
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- London Based Indian-Origin Businessman Reuben Singh Buys 6 Rolls-Royce Worth Rs 50 Crore
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Highlights: As It Happened
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results