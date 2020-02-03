Take the pledge to vote

AAP MLA Avtar Singh's Son Manpreet Joins Congress Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

Besides Manpreet Singh, several people of the AAP from the Kalkaji assembly constituency joined the Congress, according to an official statement.

PTI

February 3, 2020
New Delhi: Sardar Manpreet Singh, son of AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Avtar Singh, on Monday joined the Congress in presence of party's Delhi chief Subhash Chopra.

Besides Manpreet Singh, several people of the AAP from the Kalkaji assembly constituency joined the Congress, according to an official statement.

Chopra said the Congress was contesting the assembly elections on issues that affect the people and for the development of the national capital.

"The people of Delhi would certainly seek answers to the double-speak and dual actions of BJP and AAP in the assembly elections, and they would be handed out an unforgettable lesson," Chopra said.

Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11.

