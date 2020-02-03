AAP MLA Avtar Singh's Son Manpreet Joins Congress Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls
Besides Manpreet Singh, several people of the AAP from the Kalkaji assembly constituency joined the Congress, according to an official statement.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Sardar Manpreet Singh, son of AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Avtar Singh, on Monday joined the Congress in presence of party's Delhi chief Subhash Chopra.
Besides Manpreet Singh, several people of the AAP from the Kalkaji assembly constituency joined the Congress, according to an official statement.
Chopra said the Congress was contesting the assembly elections on issues that affect the people and for the development of the national capital.
"The people of Delhi would certainly seek answers to the double-speak and dual actions of BJP and AAP in the assembly elections, and they would be handed out an unforgettable lesson," Chopra said.
Delhi goes to polls on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket Fans Play the Guessing Game as 'Mysterious' Man Dancing With Chahal Intrigues Internet
- Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Threatens Asim Riaz of Consequences if He Lies to Himanshi Khurana
- Arjun Suravaram Actor Nikhil Siddhartha Gets Engaged to Long-time Girlfriend Pallavi Varma
- Ram Gopal Varma Gave Bhoot Title to Karan Johar in Just One Call
- Cristiano Ronaldo Ruins Fiorentina Keeper's Mind Games, Nets 2 Penalties Against Him