AAP MLA Gets 6 Months in Jail, to Pay Rs 2 Lakh Fine for Assault During 2015 Election Campaign
In 2015, Sadar Bazar legislator Som Dutt, along with 50 supporters, had entered the complainant's flat and beaten up him.
Convicted AAP MLA Som Dutt. (Image: Twitter/@Mrsingh___)
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday awarded six-month jail term to AAP MLA Som Dutt for assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week.
Dutt, the legislator from the Sadar Bazar constituency here, was held guilty under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
"There is no doubt that on January 10, 2015 at around 8 pm, Som Dutt, along with his 50 supporters, went to flat No. 13 where the complainant was present. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court had said while convicting Dutt.
Also Watch
-
After Much Ado, Rahul Gandhi Officially Resigns
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viral Video Shows Woman Licking Ice-cream In Store and Replacing It on Shelf
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Rayudu Owes Himself Chance to be His Own Light
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Gayle Now Willing to Play on 'As Long as Possible'
- Redmi K20 Pro Avengers Limited Edition Announced, Will it Launch in India?
- PUBG Lite: Beta Servers go Live at 2:30PM Today, Here's how to Download and Install the Game
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s