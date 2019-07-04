AAP MLA Gets 6 Months in Jail, to Pay Rs 2 Lakh Fine for Assault During 2015 Election Campaign

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday awarded six-month jail term to AAP MLA Som Dutt f​or assaulting a man during the 2015 Assembly election campaign.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a penalty of Rs 2 lakh on Dutt, who was convicted by the court last week.

Dutt, the legislator from the Sadar Bazar constituency here, was held guilty under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt without provocation), 341 (wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"There is no doubt that on January 10, 2015 at around 8 pm, Som Dutt, along with his 50 supporters, went to flat No. 13 where the complainant was present. The complainant was beaten and assaulted by the accused and his associates due to which he suffered grievous injury," the court had said while convicting Dutt.