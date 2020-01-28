Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Joins BJP Ahead of Polls

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Kondli legislator manoj Kumar said the Kejriwal government is showing 'false dreams' to the people.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Joins BJP Ahead of Polls
File photo of BJP and AAP Logos.

New Delhi: AAP MLA Manoj Kumar, who was denied ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by the party, on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a public rally here.

After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Kondli legislator said the Kejriwal government is showing "false dreams" to the people.

"I want to urge people of Kondli that if they want the same development as done by me in the last five years, they should vote for the BJP," he said.

The AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from the Kondli assembly constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram