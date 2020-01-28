AAP MLA Manoj Kumar Joins BJP Ahead of Polls
After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Kondli legislator manoj Kumar said the Kejriwal government is showing 'false dreams' to the people.
File photo of BJP and AAP Logos.
New Delhi: AAP MLA Manoj Kumar, who was denied ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by the party, on Tuesday joined the BJP in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a public rally here.
After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Kondli legislator said the Kejriwal government is showing "false dreams" to the people.
"I want to urge people of Kondli that if they want the same development as done by me in the last five years, they should vote for the BJP," he said.
The AAP has fielded Kuldeep Kumar from the Kondli assembly constituency. Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the votes will be counted on February 11.
