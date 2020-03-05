AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, BJP Leader Kapil Mishra in Twitter Spat Over Delhi Riots

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and BJP member Kapil Mishra on Thursday engaged in a twitter battle over the recent communal violence in Delhi. Bhardwaj, in a tweet, sought a narco test of Mishra who is accused of inciting the riots by allegedly giving hate speeches.

Reacting to Bhardwaj's tweet, Mishra said he would take the truth analysis test if Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Amanatullah Khan would take the test with him.

"Kapil Mishra and Tahir (former AAP councillor) are accused of inciting a riot. They both should get tested. By saying bring this person bring that person he is making excuses. You are a one-time MLA whose post I snatched and I am a three-time MLA. Leave Tahir, I will take the narco test with you," Bhardwaj said in a tweet.

In response, Mishra, a former AAP MLA who later joined BJP, tweeted, "Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh and Amanatullah get narco test of all three done together, if they don't get scared and flee then I am also ready to get tested".

In another tweet, Mishra said, "So much arrogance. Yes, I am out on the roads even after losing the election, not hiding behind rioters like AAP".