English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP MLA Says 'Bureaucrats Deserve to be Thrashed for Not Doing Their Work'
AAP MLA Naresh Balyan put Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in further trouble saying “bureaucrats who do not work deserve to be beaten up”. Balyan was speaking at an event in Uttam Nagar on Friday, days after the alleged assault on Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.
AAP MLA Naresh Yadav (centre) put his party in more trouble on Friday. (Image: Facebook)
New Delhi: On a day when a Delhi Police team took its investigation into the alleged assault of Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash to CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, an AAP MLA put his party in further trouble saying “bureaucrats who do not work deserve to be beaten up”.
MLA Naresh Balyan was speaking at a rally in Uttar Nagar when he said, “Jo Chief Secretary ke sath hua, jo inhone jhootha aarop lagaya, main to keh raha hu aise adhikariyo ko thokna chahye, jo aam aadmi ke kaam rok ke baithe hain aise adhikariyo ke sath yahi salook hona chahye. (Whatever happened with the Chief Secretary, after the false allegations that he has made, in my opinion such officers deserve to be beaten up. People who hinder the work of the common man deserve to be treated in this manner)”.
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken came down heavily against Balyan’s statement and said, “You only need to beat up bureaucrats when you have to get some illegal, personal work done by them. In order to get some official work done, one doesn’t have to beat up officers.”
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged on Tuesday that at a meeting at CM Kejriwal’s residence on Monday evening, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him. Prakash later met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and registered a formal complaint against two ruling MLAs. The two were later arrested by Delhi Police.
The Delhi government machinery came to a virtual halt on Tuesday as the alleged assault of Prakash by AAP MLAs sent bureaucrats on a war path against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, leading to scenes of utter chaos inside the Delhi Secretariat.
AAP has denied the “ludicrous” allegations and accused Prakash of acting at “BJP’s behest”. The incident has snowballed into a major slugfest, with AAP minister Imran Hussain and MLA Ashish Khetan also alleging that they were attacked at the secretariat by officials. Hussain had also filed a police complaint.
Also Watch
MLA Naresh Balyan was speaking at a rally in Uttar Nagar when he said, “Jo Chief Secretary ke sath hua, jo inhone jhootha aarop lagaya, main to keh raha hu aise adhikariyo ko thokna chahye, jo aam aadmi ke kaam rok ke baithe hain aise adhikariyo ke sath yahi salook hona chahye. (Whatever happened with the Chief Secretary, after the false allegations that he has made, in my opinion such officers deserve to be beaten up. People who hinder the work of the common man deserve to be treated in this manner)”.
Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken came down heavily against Balyan’s statement and said, “You only need to beat up bureaucrats when you have to get some illegal, personal work done by them. In order to get some official work done, one doesn’t have to beat up officers.”
Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash had alleged on Tuesday that at a meeting at CM Kejriwal’s residence on Monday evening, AAP MLAs Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan physically assaulted him. Prakash later met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and registered a formal complaint against two ruling MLAs. The two were later arrested by Delhi Police.
The Delhi government machinery came to a virtual halt on Tuesday as the alleged assault of Prakash by AAP MLAs sent bureaucrats on a war path against the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, leading to scenes of utter chaos inside the Delhi Secretariat.
AAP has denied the “ludicrous” allegations and accused Prakash of acting at “BJP’s behest”. The incident has snowballed into a major slugfest, with AAP minister Imran Hussain and MLA Ashish Khetan also alleging that they were attacked at the secretariat by officials. Hussain had also filed a police complaint.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Saturday 17 March , 2018
When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
-
Monday 19 March , 2018
Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Sunday 18 March , 2018
Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Saturday 17 March , 2018 When Aditya Chopra Called Ranveer Singh 'Fugly'
Monday 19 March , 2018 Putin Tightens Grip Over Russia With Landslide Win
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Sunday 18 March , 2018 Pero Steals Hearts On Day 4 Of Amazon India Fashion Week Autumn/Winter ‘18
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World's Last Male Northern White Rhino Dead
- Proteas Will Play With Same Intensity, Says Dean Elgar
- Show Your True Colors With These Catwalk-approved Alternatives To Red Lipstick
- Beyonce Glitters in a Golden Gown by Indian Designers Falguni Shane Peacock
- Self-driving Uber Car Kills Arizona Woman Crossing Street