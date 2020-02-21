Take the pledge to vote

AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal Appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Delhi Assembly

Iqbal, who has been elected for the sixth time from Matia Mahal constituency, will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected members on February 24 when the first session of the assembly begins.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 8:39 PM IST
AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal Appointed Pro-tem Speaker of Delhi Assembly
File photo of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party MLA Shoaib Iqbal has been appointed as the pro-tem Speaker of the Delhi Assembly by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

Iqbal, who has been elected for the sixth time from Matia Mahal constituency, will oversee the oath-taking of newly elected members on February 24 when the first session of the Assembly begins. The order appointing Iqbal was issued on Thursday evening.

As Iqbal, who is one of the senior-most legislators, has been appointed as the pro-tem speaker, he is unlikely to become the speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Sources said Ram Niwas Goel, who was the speaker in the previous Delhi Assembly, is likely to retain the post. A three-day session of the Delhi Assembly will begin from February 24 during which the Speaker will be chosen.

The lieutenant governor is likely to address the House during the three-day session.

Last week, the Seventh Delhi Legislative Assembly was constituted after the Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats in the 70-member House. The BJP won eight seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

