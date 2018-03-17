AAP MLAs Not Happy, Searching for Alternative: Amarinder on Kejriwal Apology

Taking a jibe at Arvind Kejriwal for apologising to former Akali Minister Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said that maybe the Delhi CM was trying to “reduce his load”. He also said that AAP MLAs are not happy and were now looking for an alternative.Upset over the apology, AAP’s Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann resigned from his post and said that he will continue to fight against the drug mafia and corruption in Punjab as an "aam aadmi".Another AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill tweeted that he felt “betrayed”.During the Assembly polls held last year, Kejriwal had accused Majithia of leading a drug cartel.In the apology letter he said: “I have learnt that (those) allegations are unfounded. Hence there should be no politics on such issues."Speaking at the News18 Rising India Summit, Amrinder suggested that the AAP Punjab leaders were safeguarding their future.“No government can function in isolation. He has isolated himself. Kejriwal's MLAs are looking for an alternative. They are all very disappointed. They know they can't come back on his ticket so they are safeguarding their own future," said Amarinder.One section of the party now feels that the apology from its top leader would irrevocably damage both its image and credibility. Another faction feels it is best to put all court cases to bed.One section of the party now feels that the apology from its top leader would irrevocably damage both its image and credibility. Another faction feels it is best to put all court cases to bed.During the 2017 Assembly Elections, Captain Amarinder Singh announced it would be his last election. However, the Punjab CM has now hinted that he may, in fact, end up seeking a second term."When I came to power I made it clear that I will not stand for a second term but now, when I see the condition of Punjab I have understood that I might have to stand again," said Amarinder Singh, talking about the debt that his government inherited from the previous Akali Dal government.