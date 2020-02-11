Take the pledge to vote

AAP MLAs to Meet at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence on Wednesday to Pick Legislature Party leader

Another AAP leader said the party was considering two dates for the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister February 14 and February 16.

PTI

Updated:February 11, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
AAP MLAs to Meet at Arvind Kejriwal's Residence on Wednesday to Pick Legislature Party leader
File photo of AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of the party's newly elected MLAs at his residence on Wednesday, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

In the meeting scheduled at 11.30 am on Wednesday, the AAP's Leader of Legislature Party will be chosen by the MLAs, he told PTI on Tuesday.

Another AAP leader said the party was considering two dates for the oath-taking ceremony of the chief minister February 14 and February 16. Both in 2013 and 2015, Kejriwal had taken oath as chief minister on February 14.

However, it has not yet decided on a venue for the oath-taking ceremony, he said.

After the selection of the Leader of Legislature Party, Lt Governor Anil Baijal will be apprised about it. Thereafter, a notification will be issued.

The AAP stormed back to power in Delhi, winning 62 seats in the 70-seat Assembly.

