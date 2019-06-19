Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Moves Delhi Speaker, Seeks Disqualification of Two Rebel MLAs

The two MLAs - Anil Bajpayee and Devinder Sehrawat - have been openly critical of the party and they joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
AAP Moves Delhi Speaker, Seeks Disqualification of Two Rebel MLAs
File photo of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal with his deputy Manish Sisodia. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: The AAP Wednesday approached Delhi Assembly speaker, seeking disqualification of its two rebel MLAs who joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls, party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

The two MLAs - Anil Bajpayee and Devinder Sehrawat - have been openly critical of the party and they joined the BJP before the Lok Sabha polls.

Bharadwaj confirmed that a petition has been moved against these rebel MLAs, seeking their disqualification from the assembly. ​

