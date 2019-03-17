English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Names Final Candidate, Will Contest All 7 LS Seats in Delhi as Congress Keeps It Waiting
AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party decided to declare the seventh candidate as it had waited for long enough for an alliance with the Congress.
Balbir Singh Jakhar will fight from west Delhi.
Loading...
New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday declared its last candidate in Delhi for the Lok Sabha polls, with a senior leader saying the announcement was made seeing the Congress's "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude towards an alliance.
Balbir Singh Jakhar will be the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat. Names of candidates for the other six seats was announced by the party on March 2.
Elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12. The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.
Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party has waited long enough for an alliance with the Congress, but seeing the "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude of the grand old party, the AAP has decided to declare the name of its seventh candidate.
He announced the name of Jakhar at a press conference here.
"The AAP has declared all its seven candidates. We waited for long that all parties would join hands to beat the government but the way the Congress is behaving, irresponsibly, and has been indecisive for the past three months, the AAP has decided to take its movement (for full statehood for Delhi) forward," Rai said.
On Thursday, he had said the AAP will fight the Lok Sabha polls on the issue of full statehood and it is "late now" for talks on an alliance in Delhi. "The country is disappointed with the Congress and our internal survey shows seven percent vote share of the Congress. People feel that the Congress is not serious about Delhi, so the AAP has launched a mega campaign… The Congress is confused and everyone is giving different statements," Rai said.
Sources said the AAP was in talks with the Congress over seat-sharing but both the parties wanted to contest from the same seats due to which they could not reach a consensus.
Moreover, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has not been in favour of an alliance with the AAP but many leaders and workers in the Delhi Congress were in favour of an alliance.
Announcing the name of Jakhar, Rai said he has been associated with the AAP since the Jan Lokpal Movement. He was the president of co-ordination committee All Delhi District Court Bar Association.
The other six AAP candidates are Atishi from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal will contest from New Delhi seats.
Balbir Singh Jakhar will be the Aam Aadmi Party's candidate for the West Delhi parliamentary seat. Names of candidates for the other six seats was announced by the party on March 2.
Elections to the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi will be held on May 12. The results will be declared with the rest of the country on May 23.
Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party has waited long enough for an alliance with the Congress, but seeing the "irresponsible and indecisive" attitude of the grand old party, the AAP has decided to declare the name of its seventh candidate.
He announced the name of Jakhar at a press conference here.
"The AAP has declared all its seven candidates. We waited for long that all parties would join hands to beat the government but the way the Congress is behaving, irresponsibly, and has been indecisive for the past three months, the AAP has decided to take its movement (for full statehood for Delhi) forward," Rai said.
On Thursday, he had said the AAP will fight the Lok Sabha polls on the issue of full statehood and it is "late now" for talks on an alliance in Delhi. "The country is disappointed with the Congress and our internal survey shows seven percent vote share of the Congress. People feel that the Congress is not serious about Delhi, so the AAP has launched a mega campaign… The Congress is confused and everyone is giving different statements," Rai said.
Sources said the AAP was in talks with the Congress over seat-sharing but both the parties wanted to contest from the same seats due to which they could not reach a consensus.
Moreover, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit has not been in favour of an alliance with the AAP but many leaders and workers in the Delhi Congress were in favour of an alliance.
Announcing the name of Jakhar, Rai said he has been associated with the AAP since the Jan Lokpal Movement. He was the president of co-ordination committee All Delhi District Court Bar Association.
The other six AAP candidates are Atishi from East Delhi, Guggan Singh from North-West Delhi, Raghav Chadha from South, Dilip Pandey from North-East, Pankaj Gupta from Chandni Chowk and Brijesh Goyal will contest from New Delhi seats.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Who Is Brenton Tarrant, the Suspect Behind Christchurch Terror Attack?
Thursday 14 March , 2019 6 Dead, 32 Injured as Foot Overbridge Collapses Near CST Railway Station in Mumbai
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Why Haryana Govt's Proposed Bill Threatens Aravalli Forest Range
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Thanos' Look from the Marvel Film Leaked
- Designer Ritu Beri, First Indian to be Appointed as Cultural & Tourism Ambassador of Uzbekistan in India
- Reel Movie Awards 2019: Raj Nidimoru Discusses Writing Stree and Collaborative Filmmaking
- Facebook Says it Has Already Removed 1.5 Million Videos of The New Zealand Mosque Attack
- Apple Watch is Able to Successfully Detect Irregular Heartbeat, Say Results of The Largest Detection Study
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results