AAP National Council's Term, Including Arvind Kejriwal's Tenure as Convener, Extended by a Year

The national council of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday unanimously decided to extend the terms of all of its office-bearers, including party convener Arvind Kejriwal, by a year.Talking to reporters after a meeting of the AAP national council, party leader Pankaj Gupta said a proposal to extend the term of the current council by a year in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha election and the Delhi Assembly polls was passed unanimously."The extension of the national council's term means that the terms of the national executive and convener Arvind Kejriwal are also extended by a year," he told PTI.The term of the national council was to end on April 23, 2019, Gupta said."In the coming days, there will be the (2019) Lok Sabha election and after a few months, the Delhi Assembly polls. In view of this, we have decided that the term of the national council will be extended by a year."The proposal was passed unanimously," he told reporters.Asked whether the term of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal as the party's national convener was also extended, AAP leader Gopal Rai said the terms of all the national council members were extended.Kejriwal was elected as the national convenor of the AAP for the second time in April, 2016 for a period of three years.According to the party constitution, "No member will hold the same post as an office-bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each."