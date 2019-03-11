English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP Not in Talks With Congress For Alliance in Delhi, Will Contest All Seats Alone: Gopal Rai
Gopal Rai said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all state unit chiefs of the party and MLAs to discuss the strategy for the parliamentary polls later on Monday.
AAP Delhi unit chief Gopal Rai. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: AAP leader Gopal Rai on Monday said his party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all seven seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on its own.
Rai said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all state unit chiefs of the party and MLAs to discuss the strategy for the parliamentary polls later in the day.
"The party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all the seats on its own," the AAP's Delhi unit convenor said.
"Kejriwal would be holding a meeting this evening at his residence to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he added.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit announced last week the party will not form an alliance with the AAP in the national capital and contest the Lok Sabha polls alone.
On the issue of full statehood for Delhi, Rai said the AAP will burn the BJP's manifesto for the 2013 legislative assembly elections that advocated the demand.
"The BJP has been misleading people. It promised full statehood for Delhi in the 2013 elections but did not keep its promise. To protest that, we would be burning the 2013 manifesto of the BJP," the AAP leader told reporters.
Meanwhile, AAP volunteers and its frontal organisations took out a march to the Congress office here, demanding the party to clear its stand on full statehood for Delhi. They were stopped midway by police as the march violated the model code of conduct.
Rai said they had taken permission from the police for the march but were unable to get the Election Commission's nod and had been trying for it since morning.
The ruling AAP launched its mega campaign for Lok Sabha polls, with full statehood as its central theme, staging a protest near BJP headquarters here over the issue on Sunday.
Rai said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with all state unit chiefs of the party and MLAs to discuss the strategy for the parliamentary polls later in the day.
"The party is not in talks with the Congress for an alliance in Delhi and it will contest all the seats on its own," the AAP's Delhi unit convenor said.
"Kejriwal would be holding a meeting this evening at his residence to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls," he added.
Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit announced last week the party will not form an alliance with the AAP in the national capital and contest the Lok Sabha polls alone.
On the issue of full statehood for Delhi, Rai said the AAP will burn the BJP's manifesto for the 2013 legislative assembly elections that advocated the demand.
"The BJP has been misleading people. It promised full statehood for Delhi in the 2013 elections but did not keep its promise. To protest that, we would be burning the 2013 manifesto of the BJP," the AAP leader told reporters.
Meanwhile, AAP volunteers and its frontal organisations took out a march to the Congress office here, demanding the party to clear its stand on full statehood for Delhi. They were stopped midway by police as the march violated the model code of conduct.
Rai said they had taken permission from the police for the march but were unable to get the Election Commission's nod and had been trying for it since morning.
The ruling AAP launched its mega campaign for Lok Sabha polls, with full statehood as its central theme, staging a protest near BJP headquarters here over the issue on Sunday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netherlands Will Pay You Tax-Free Rs 16 Per Km For Riding Cycle to Office
- Catch Glimpses of Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit From the Sets of 'Kalank'
- Aalisha Panwar to Replace Hina Khan in Kasautii Zindagii Kay Reboot?
- Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here's How to Download And Use The Voter Helpline App
- PUBG Mobile Ban: After Rajkot, Surat PUBG Faces Ban in Bhavnagar And Gir Somnath
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results