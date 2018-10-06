AAP Only Alternative in Delhi, Every Vote to Congress Means Strengthening BJP, Says Kejriwal

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was the only alternative in Delhi and claimed that every vote given to the Congress will "strengthen the BJP".Addressing a public rally in north-west Delhi's Rohini, Kejriwal, whose AAP is gearing up for the general elections next year, appealed to people to not vote for the Congress.Referring to the last Lok Sabha elections, when the BJP had won all the seven seats in Delhi, Kejriwal asked the gathering not to repeat the "mistake of 2014" and instead, "strengthen your (people's) own party (AAP)"."The BJP and the RSS are tacitly supporting the Congress to cut into the AAP votes in order to win the Lok Sabha polls. Don't fall for RSS murmur campaign in support of Congress," he said."People are fed up of the BJP but at the same time do not want to vote for Rahul Gandhi and the corrupt Congress party. The AAP is the only alternative in Delhi," a statement quoted Kejriwal as saying at the public rally.He alleged that all the seven BJP MPs never came back to people after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and they "used" the Lieutenant Governor to "scuttle" projects of public good by the AAP government. "They tried to scuttle mohalla clinics, CCTV project, new schools, new colleges and everything we did for the people of Delhi," he alleged.Meanwhile, interacting with representatives of RWAs in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar, Kejriwal said he wanted Delhi to be known for its beautiful parks and gardens. "We are duty-bound to provide clean and green parks to our elders, kids," he said, adding that RWAs and NGOs must adopt parks and gardens in their area for Delhi's good.During interaction, the chief minister also expressed concern over the situation of sanitation in east Delhi and alleged the BJP-led municipal corporations are not concerned about their basic duties. Kejriwal said the AAP government has released Rs 770 crore to East MCD so far this year, but the civic body was unable to pay salaries to sanitation workers.