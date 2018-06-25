AAP Padyatra LIVE: Shatrughan Sinha Likely to Fire at Own Party as Anti-BJP Campaign Kicks Off Today

We will keep track of major news events in India and across the world through this live blog. Stay tuned as Sumedha Kirti brings you latest updates:



Big news right now: In what may be termed as a major embarrassment for the Narendra Modi government, its Patna Sahib MP Shatrughan Sinha is expected to address a rally against the BJP-led government in PM Modi’s constituency, Varanasi today. Sinha will be joined by another disgruntled leader, former BJP minister Yashwant Sinha, giving rise to speculations about their next political move ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The rally in PM Modi’s constituency is a part of the five-phased ‘padyatra’ organised by Aam Aadmi Party. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that the yatra will commence from Varanasi on Monday, which also happens to be the 43rd anniversary of the imposition of emergency by Indira Gandhi. "The campaign is to expose the Modi government's failure to keep any of its promises. The first phase of the agitation, called Janadhikar Andolan, will end in Ballia on July 8," Singh said.

Jun 25, 2018 10:13 am (IST) A day ahead of the Emergency anniversary, Union Minister Arun Jaitley recalled how more than four decades ago the government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed 'phoney' Emergency, turning democracy into constitutional dictatorship. Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency on June 25, 1975 on account of international disturbances, suspending key fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution to every citizen. "It was a phoney emergency on account of proclaimed policy that Indira Gandhi was indispensable to India and all contrarian voices had to be crushed. The constitutional provisions were used to turn democracy into a constitutional dictatorship, said Jaitley in a Facebook post, the first part of the three-part series titled 'The Emergency revisited'. The second part of the series will come today.

Jun 25, 2018 9:51 am (IST) BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha is often seen at loggerheads with his own party. Recently, he slammed the BJP government over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s dharma at the Lieutenant Governor’s office. In a series of tweets, Sinha lashed out at the Centre for not letting the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh meet Kejriwal at the L-G’s office. Highlighting that the CM’s were ‘elected and not selected’, Sinha said that by denying them entry, the government had made a ‘blatant show of autocracy, despotism, autarchy and use of power’. Heavens wouldn’t have fallen if you had allowed CMs of West Bengal, Kerala, Karnataka & AP to meet our popular & favorite CM Arvind Kejriwal. It’s high time to realize that they are elected (& not selected) CMs by our people of India. This kind of blatant show of autocracy...1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018 ...despotism, autarchy & use of power by stopping the meet of elected CMs of states will only ridicule our party’s image & give them tremendous sympathy of their followers. Just think of it & take it as “Food for Thought” - consider the genuine demand by Arvind Kejriwal...2>3 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 17, 2018

Jun 25, 2018 9:47 am (IST) Shatrughan and Yashwant, along with socialist thinker Raghu Thakur, will join senior AAP leaders on the dais of Jan Adhikar rally at Varanasi's Beniabagh Park. According to a report in The Times of India, east UP unit chief of AAP Sanjeev Singh said, “The rally is being organised against an undeclared emergency-like situation created by PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the country and the state. This situation is posing threat to the constitutional institutions of the country.”

Jun 25, 2018 9:42 am (IST) Both Shatrughan and Yashwant Sinha had recently announced the formation of Rashtra Manch, a political action group and had shared the stage with mahagathbandhan leaders in Patna in the month of April. While Yashwant Sinha had already distanced himself from the BJP, where as BJP MP Shatrughan had recently stated at an Iftar party hosted by Tejaswi Yadav that RJD wants him to contest on their symbol.