AAP Postpones 3 Nominations in Delhi, Climbs Down on Haryana in Window for Congress

In yet another twist to the Congress-AAP alliance saga, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party on Friday postponed the nomination of three candidates to April 22, saying it wanted to give the grand old party another chance.After nearly a month of flip-flops , the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress are close to finalising a seat-sharing formula in Haryana and Delhi. AAP's Sanjay Singh on Wednesday met Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for alliance talks in Haryana in a seat-sharing formula of 6:3:1, sources said."Six seats for Congress, three seats for the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and one for the AAP but the Congress abruptly called off the talks," AAP's Naveen Jaihind said, adding that a meeting was also held between former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and AAP party member Sushil Gupta.The AAP is contesting the upcoming polls in Haryana in alliance with the JJP, which was launched by former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala's grandson Dushyant Chautala, following a power struggle in the state's main opposition INLD last year.A day earlier, Dushyant Chautala said there is no question of an alliance with Congress in Haryana as it is against their ideology. Jaihind said the AAP would have tried to convince the JJP to form an alliance with the Congress, had the grand old party agreed to the 6:3:1 seat sharing arrangement.However, the next day, Kejriwal's party deferred the nomination of three candidates to give a "another chance" to Congress. "Today also we have again given a chance, people of the country want that. We have given Congress a last chance to think it over, let's see what happens," Gopal Rai said.Sources said that AAP has now put forward a fresh offer for Congress. "We can agree to 7:2:1 formula in Haryana instead of 6:3:1, and 4:3 in Delhi," a source in Kejriwal's party said, adding that Congress has been refusing for a tie-up in Haryana but AAP will still make the final push.