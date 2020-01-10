Take the pledge to vote

Punjab Cops Use Water Cannons on AAP Members Protesting Outside CM's House Over High Power Tariff

The Punjab electricity board raised power prices by 36 paise a unit from January 1 for domestic consumers.

News18.com

Updated:January 10, 2020, 3:46 PM IST
Punjab Cops Use Water Cannons on AAP Members Protesting Outside CM's House Over High Power Tariff
Chandigarh: Members and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by MP Bhagwant Mann, on Friday held a massive protest outside the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh against the high power tariff, forcing police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

The protests by AAP, which is the main opposition party in the state, come after the Shiromani Akali Dal cornered the Congress government over tariffs.

The electricity board of Punjab increased the power prices by 2.14 per cent for 2019-20 in May last year. They were then raised by 36 paise a unit from January 1 for domestic consumers.

Last month too, the party had accused the Congress of being unable to honour its election promise of cancelling agreements with private thermal plants.

The issue is also a poll plank for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Delhi, where it hopes to return to power in the February 8 elections. Cheap electricity bills, water and education are the promises made by the AAP in its preparation for the 2020 elections.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also accused the Congress-led state government of giving undue benefits to private power thermal plants.

