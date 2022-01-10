AAP Punjab President Mann Rules Out Alliance With SSM, Says Party Will Go to Polls with CM Face

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab president Bhagwat Mann on Sunday urged the people of the state to be cautious of those who practice hate politics during elections, and to use their vote without fear, greed, or influence. The AAP on Sunday ruled out chances of alliance with Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM), farm outfit, and stressed that party will be the only one to go into polls with a chief ministerial face.

Mann, addressing a media conference, said that their party did not have any meetings with SSM, which is headed by Balbir Singh Rajewal, on seat sharing. The MP from Sangur asserted that AAP will form the government in Punjab on March 10. He assured that no workers will have to go to strike if AAP comes to power.

“We guarantee you that AAP already has a roadmap ready for the development of Punjab. Every section is part of this roadmap and we have been informing people about it,” said Mann. He also said the state’s exchequer depended upon the intentions of the governing party and the AAP government would stop the looting of government coffers, while replenishing the exchequer to use its money for the welfare of people. Mann welcomed announcements by the Election Commission and said AAP would follow all the guidelines.

Meanwhile, Rajewal on Sunday ruled out the alliance with the AAP for next month’s Punjab Assembly polls and said they will declare their candidates within a week. Various Punjab farmer bodies who had taken part in the stir against the Centre’s now withdrawn farm law had launched their political front last month and announced to contest the Assembly polls Asked if they will tie-up with any other party, Rajewal said, “We will see when the time comes."

