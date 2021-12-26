AAP Releases Fourth List of 15 Candidates for 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. With this, the total number of candidates announced by the party so far reached 73. Punjab has 117 assembly seats. The announcement was made by party leader Raghav Chadha on his Twitter handle.

From Rupnagar, the party gave ticket to Dinesh Chadha. Currently, Amarjit Singh Sandoa is AAP’s MLA from this constituency. Sandoa in December 2020 had rejoined AAP, a year and half after defecting to the ruling Congress.

According to the list, Ranjit Singh Rana will contest from Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna. Hakam Singh will contest from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Central. Amandeep Singh will fight from Balluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.

The Punjab election to the 117-member state assembly is due early next year.

