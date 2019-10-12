Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP Releases Manifesto, Promises to 'Re-engineer' 'Failed' Maharashtra

Maharashtra AAP co-convener Kishore Mandhyan said the 32-page manifesto, titled 'Aapla Maharashtra, Ananda Maharashtra', aims to bring about a political culture without money and muscle power.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2019, 10:59 AM IST
AAP Releases Manifesto, Promises to 'Re-engineer' 'Failed' Maharashtra
Image for representation only. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its manifesto for Maharashtra Assembly polls slated for October 21 and promised to "re-engineer Maharashtra which has been reduced to a failed state".

The party is contesting 24 of the 288 Assembly seats in the state.

Maharashtra AAP co-convener Kishore Mandhyan said the 32-page manifesto, titled 'Aapla Maharashtra, Ananda Maharashtra', aims to bring about a political culture without money and muscle power.

"We want to re-engineer Maharashtra which has been reduced to a failed state. We plan to rejuvenate infrastructure at four levels- environmental, social, socio-economic and physical infrastructure," he said.

AAP secretary Ruben Mascarenhas said tariff on water and electricity would be brought down like it was done in Delhi where the party is in power.

He said AAP had acquired "quality governance experience" in the last five years in Delhi and it would be used as a template to address core concerns in Maharashtra, he said.

