AAP Says Delhi Congress Leaders Have Joined it

: The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Sunday that several Congress leaders have joined it after being impressed by the functioning of the Delhi government.The AAP said in a statement that Congress leaders from Mustafabad and Kalkaji Assembly constituencies - Bhure Ansari, Siraj Salmani, Tajuddin Ansari, Akram Ansari and Md Nabi - and their supporters have joined the party.It said the leaders joined the party after being impressed by the functioning of the Delhi government in several departments, including education and health.Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai welcomed the new leaders into the party, it added.