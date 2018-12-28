AAP Says Will Contest Parliamentary Polls in States Where BJP Can be Defeated

The AAP national executive on Friday decided to contest parliamentary polls in the states where the BJP can be defeated and monitor the emerging situation in the country before taking a call on joining the grand alliance.Aam Aadmi Party leader and Lok Sabha MP from Punjab Bhagwant Mann said no "formal or informal" talks were going on with the Congress for an alliance and the party was capable of contesting elections independently in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh.The consensus in the national executive was that the "autocracy" of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah is "dangerous" for the people and the freedom of the country, AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai told reporters after the meeting."We will fight the autocracy of Modi and Shah across the country and will campaign against it. AAP will contest elections in the states and those constituencies where it can defeat the BJP by focusing its energy on it," Rai said.When asked about AAP's participation in 'Mahagathbandhan', he said, "We will monitor the situation in the country and take a decision accordingly."Mahagathbandhan is a grand alliance of opposition parties against the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.Mann rejected any talks with Congress about an alliance while saying that his "personal opinion" was that "secular parties" should come together to contest the next Lok Sabha polls in the country."There are no formal or informal talks of any alliance with the Congress. The AAP is capable of fighting elections on its own in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Goa and Chandigarh. We are in Opposition in Punjab and the Congress is in power. Have you ever heard of Opposition and ruling party have come together. How will we face people after that," he said.On the question of Mahagathbandhan, Mann said it was his "personal opinion that secular parties should be united".The executive of AAP also discussed condition of farmers in the country."The BJP has cheated the farmers. The Congress that won elections in three states on loan waiver promise can be now seen backtracking.The loan waiver announced by the Congress will have partial benefits for the farmers," Rai said.AAP's Rajasthan leader Rampal Jat said the Congress has "cheated" farmers in the three states in the name of loan waiver.The second highest decision making body of the party has 24 members most of whom were present in the meeting.A notable exception was disgruntled AAP leader Kumar Vishwas whose close aide claimed that he was not asked to attend the meeting.The highest decision making body of the party, National Council, will Saturday morning to ratify decisions of the executive body.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.