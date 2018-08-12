AAP Seeks PM Modi's Time With 10 Lakh Letters on Delhi's Statehood

AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai has sought appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for submitting 10 lakh letters by Delhi residents, "demanding full statehood.""The people have been demanding full statehood for decades and for the same reason, I, along with 10 lakh letters from Delhi citizens demanding the same, request you to meet me on August 17," Rai said in his letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Saturday.On July 1, the party had launched a signature campaign 'Dilli Maange Apna Haq' (Delhi demands its right) for getting full statehood, aiming to reach out to 10 lakh families and take their signatures for the cause.Under the campaign, the AAP also opened 3,000 "Andolan Kendras" (campaign centres) to reach out to the families. The party believes that if full statehood is granted to the national capital, it will put an end to the tussle between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor's office on several issues.(With inputs from agencies)