English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AAP Seeks PM Modi's Time With 10 Lakh Letters on Delhi's Statehood
On July 1, the party had launched a signature campaign 'Dilli Maange Apna Haq' (Delhi demands its right) for getting full statehood, aiming to reach out to 10 lakh families and take their signatures for the cause.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal (left) and deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai has sought appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for submitting 10 lakh letters by Delhi residents, "demanding full statehood."
"The people have been demanding full statehood for decades and for the same reason, I, along with 10 lakh letters from Delhi citizens demanding the same, request you to meet me on August 17," Rai said in his letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Saturday.
On July 1, the party had launched a signature campaign 'Dilli Maange Apna Haq' (Delhi demands its right) for getting full statehood, aiming to reach out to 10 lakh families and take their signatures for the cause.
Under the campaign, the AAP also opened 3,000 "Andolan Kendras" (campaign centres) to reach out to the families. The party believes that if full statehood is granted to the national capital, it will put an end to the tussle between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor's office on several issues.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
"The people have been demanding full statehood for decades and for the same reason, I, along with 10 lakh letters from Delhi citizens demanding the same, request you to meet me on August 17," Rai said in his letter addressed to the Prime Minister on Saturday.
On July 1, the party had launched a signature campaign 'Dilli Maange Apna Haq' (Delhi demands its right) for getting full statehood, aiming to reach out to 10 lakh families and take their signatures for the cause.
Under the campaign, the AAP also opened 3,000 "Andolan Kendras" (campaign centres) to reach out to the families. The party believes that if full statehood is granted to the national capital, it will put an end to the tussle between the Delhi government and the Lt Governor's office on several issues.
(With inputs from agencies)
Also Watch
-
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 10 August , 2018 Floods, Landslides Across Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Vishwaroopam 2 Proved That Even a Brilliant Actor Like Kamal Haasan is Not Infallible
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- Shah Rukh Khan, Dwayne Bravo Feature in TKR Anthem for CPL 2018
- Akshay Kumar Film Gold Has Own Twitter Emoji Now, Inspired by India's First Olympic Feat
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...