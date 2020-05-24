POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

AAP Slams BJP for Playing 'Dirty Politics' Over Delhi's Covid-19 Death Toll Figures

File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

File photo of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The Delhi High Court refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Delhi government to come out with actual figures of Covid-19 cases and to scrap the death audit committee.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
Share this:

The Aam Aadmi Party accused the BJP on Sunday of playing dirty politics over the number of deaths in Delhi due to the novel coronavirus pandemic after the high court refused to entertain a plea in this regard.

"I am glad that honorable Delhi High Court has put an end to ugly politics being played by some opposition leaders on such a sensitive issue," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said. "Delhi government is providing correct figures related to Corona everyday to the people."

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha also sought an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"The BJP chose to play dirty politics even in the time of such a massive health and humanitarian crisis by levelling baseless allegations against the Delhi government regarding death figures," Chadha said in a statement.

The Delhi High Court had on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the Delhi government to come out with actual figures of COVID 19 cases and the death count without any delay and to scrap the death audit committee.

"The BJP must apologise to the people of Delhi and the government of Delhi for indulging in baseless, motivated and malicious campaign when the entire world in coming together to serve the people," the MLA said.

"I think this HC judgement is a tight slap on the face of BJP and they should immediately apologize for this absolutely frivolous and politically motivated allegation," he added.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading