AAP Slams BJP for 'Politicising' Delhi Govt's Anti-dengue Campaign

A war of words broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP over the recently-launched anti-dengue campaign in Delhi.

On Monday, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh lashed out at Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for claiming that Delhi government’s anti-dengue campaign had proven to be a failure as the MCD had found dengue larva at 143 locations.

"The AAP government is just an advertisement government that does not aim to change anything. The AAP government was caught red-handed when it was found Delhi government offices only had dengue larvae," Tiwari had said while accusing the AAP of trying to take credit for MCD’s anti-dengue work.

Rejecting the allegations, the AAP leader said, in 2015 “when we came to power Delhi had 15,000 dengue cases. But in 2018-19, the number was brought down to 2,700. In 2015, dengue had claimed 60 lives. "Today, the dengue death number is zero."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently launched a government campaign against dengue by inspecting his house for stagnant water. He had also urged other citizens to do the same to keep a check on breeding sites of mosquitoes that spread dengue, chikungunya, malaria and other mosquito-borne diseases.

"I appeal to Delhi residents to give ten minutes every Sunday from September 1 till November 15, in ensuring there is no stagnant water in their houses or surroundings, which causes the breeding of dengue-carrier mosquito," Kejriwal had said.

However, instead of lending support to the Kejirwal government’s campaign, Singh said the BJP was trying to politicise the issue by claiming that dengue larvae were found in Delhi government offices and schools.

"We will properly probe it. But how come no dengue larvae were found in BJP-run MCD schools. The BJP is trying to politicise the deadly disease," Singh alleged.

Singh said the Arvind Kejriwal's initiative, which had received support from citizens as well as celebrities, was being opposed by the BJP for political reasons.

"Not a single BJP leader came out to take part in the initiative to make Delhi dengue free. When the Prime Minister launched the Swachch Bharat campaign, Kejriwal joined it and also urged others to be part of it," the AAP MP said, according to IANS.

Cautioning the BJP, the AAP leader said, "Dengue mosquitoes don't differentiate people by their political hues."

