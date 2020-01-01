'AAP Taking Credit For Someone Else's Work': Union Minister Fires Fresh Salvo at Delhi Govt Ahead of Polls

New Delhi: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday launched a fresh salvo against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress, accusing them of inciting violence in the national capital over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"In Jamia, the Congress' Asib Khan and AAP's Amanatullah Khan delivered inciting speeches. They spread disinformation. The law is to give citizenship to people and not take citizenship away," Javadekar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Referring to the upcoming Delhi polls next month, Javadekar said the fight is "between anarchists and those who oppose them".

"The AAP strangulated municipal corporations' attempt on development. Rs 900 crore was not given. Today, the people of Delhi are surprised that the AAP slept through all these 4.5 years and in the remaining six months they have launched schemes," he said.

Javadekar alleged that the AAP dispensation is taking credit for the work "done by someone else". He was specifically referring to allegations that Arvind Kejriwal's government was taking credit for the work done by the BJP-ruled municipalities.

"Who did fogging during the dengue season? Our corporations organised an awareness drive against water accumulation and dengue cases went down. During corporation polls, Kejriwal urged people to not choose the BJP as dengue will claim lives. Now he is also claiming credit for decrease in dengue cases because of the work done by these corporations," Javadekar said.

