AAP to Contest All 119 Seats in Telangana in Upcoming Assembly Elections
AAP southern state incharge Somnath Bharti claimed that the party was approached to join the Bahujana Left Front, that includes the CPI(M), but it turned down the alliance proposal.
Representative image (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest all 119 seats in the coming Assembly elections in Telangana, party incharge of the southern state and Delhi MLA Somnath Bharti said on Friday.
Bharti claimed that the AAP was approached to join the Bahujana Left Front (BLF), that includes the CPI(M), but it turned down the alliance proposal.
The people of Telangana are looking for a credible alternative to the "corrupt and incompetent duopoly" of the Telangana Rashtra Samit(TRS) and the Congress, he said at a press conference.
"The AAP has emerged as an honest and fresh alternative for the people in the state. The party was approached by the BLF, but the party has humbly decided to contest on its own strength in this election. The party will field candidates on all 119 seats," Bharti said.
He also slammed the KCR government in Telangana accusing it of making "false promises" to the people.
"Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao was entrusted by the people of the state to build strong foundations of the newly formed state. However, he betrayed the people on every promise made by him before the election," Bharti charged.
He said that the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi in the fields of education, health and public service delivery have earned widespread appreciation and the people in Telangana wanted a government that served them on the same lines.
Rao resigned early this month and recommended dissolution of the Legislative Assembly, about eight months ahead of the end of his government's five-year tenure. He is continuing as caretaker chief minister in the state.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
