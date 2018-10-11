English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP to Contest all 13 Lok Sabha Seats in Punjab, No Tie-up on Cards
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal hits out at the ruling Congress in the state and accused it of failing on all fronts. He said Amarinder Singh had promised to wipe out drug problem from the state, but it was still there.
Representative Image (Photo: Getty Images)
Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal Thursday said his party will contest all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and not enter into alliance.
"We will fight on all Lok Sabha seats from the state, we will not enter into any tie-up with anyone," Kejriwal, who was in Bathinda to attend a party legislator's wedding, told reporters.
He lashed out at the ruling Congress in the state and accused it of failing on all fronts.
"He (Amarinder) had promised to give a job in each family. He had said if anyone is unemployed then he will be given unemployment allowance, he had talked about raising social security pension, waiving debt of farmers, promised smartphones to youths. Only tall promises were made, but none have been fulfilled. He spoke lies and now people of Punjab are fed up with them," he alleged.
Kejriwal said Singh had promised to wipe out drug problem from the state, but it was still there.
He also charged the Congress government of failing to act on the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission's inquiry report on incidents of religious sacrilege in the state.
"Justice Ranjit Singh Commission report puts the Badals in the dock. Despite this, Capt Sahab is not taking any action against them. No FIR has been registered against them, because they are hand-in-glove.. People are finding viable alternative in the shape of the AAP," he said.
Earlier in the day, Kejriwal attended the wedding of party MLA from Bathinda (rural) Rupinder Kaur Ruby.
On a personal visit, Kejriwal was accompanied by his deputy, Manish Sisodia.
Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema, Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann and party MLA Aman Arora, were among other party leaders who attended the wedding.
