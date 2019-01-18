English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AAP to Contest All Seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, No Alliance with Congress
The decision was made after Amarinder Singh and Sheila Dikshit made statements opposing the alliance
Aam Aadmi Party National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the 6th Foundation Day of AAP, in New Delhi (Image for representation: PTI)
New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday said it will not go for an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, accusing the Grand Old Party of being "arrogant", and added that it will field candidates on all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.
Senior AAP leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the AAP.
"In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of the Congress, but the statements show that the Congress still seeps in its arrogance. The AAP will contest all the Lok Sabha seats in the three states on its own," Rai said.
He added that the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will soon be announced by the party.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
