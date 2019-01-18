LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AAP to Contest All Seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, No Alliance with Congress

The decision was made after Amarinder Singh and Sheila Dikshit made statements opposing the alliance

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 3:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AAP to Contest All Seats in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, No Alliance with Congress
Aam Aadmi Party National convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the 6th Foundation Day of AAP, in New Delhi (Image for representation: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) on Friday said it will not go for an alliance with the Congress in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, accusing the Grand Old Party of being "arrogant", and added that it will field candidates on all the parliamentary constituencies of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

Senior AAP leader and the party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai said the decision came in the wake of the recent statements of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit, opposing an alliance with the AAP.

"In the interest of the country, we were ready to drink the poison of the Congress, but the statements show that the Congress still seeps in its arrogance. The AAP will contest all the Lok Sabha seats in the three states on its own," Rai said.

He added that the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha polls will soon be announced by the party.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram