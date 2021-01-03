AAP to Contest Polls in 4 States with Focus on Schools, Health, Electricity & Water

After storming to power in a comprehensive fashion in Delhi and making its presence felt in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) now wants to establish its foothold in other states, and to that, the party has devised a strategy to highlight the issues related to schools, health, electricity, water in front of voters.

The AAP has started its preparations afresh in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Goa, etc. According to the party, it would be contesting the next Assembly elections in four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Goa.

Raghav Chaddha, vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, has been given the charge of Punjab while Kalkaji MLA Atishi will take care of the party's political ambition in Gujarat. Both these leaders are currently in their respective states and engaged in the process of meeting the party workers.

Sanjeev Jha, in-charge of Bihar and a lawyer from Burari, Delhi, will start his work in the state from the first week of January.

Jha said, "The AAP will start with the Panchayat elections here. The party is focusing on these elections which are going to be held in Bihar. AAP is going to field more and more workers." Dinesh Mohania, an MLA from Delhi, has been given the charge of Uttarakhand. He would also visit over 10 places in Uttarakhand in January.

The AAP has also appointed in-charges in 65 districts of Uttar Pradesh. This preparation is being done to contest the Panchayat elections. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal himself has announced preparations to contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The AAP has also devised a strategy to take the Delhi model of the 'AAP government' from door to door in Uttarakhand.

Talking about the Delhi model, Atishi said: "Gujarat model will not be built by building some good roads. When the children of the poorest families of Gujarat get such education from the government that they will get admission in the best colleges in the country, then the real Gujarat model will be seen