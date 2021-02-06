AAP To Contest UP Panchayat Polls, State President Calls it 'Semi-Final' Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the party will be contesting the upcoming UP Panchayat Elections. Following this announcement, several leaders switched to AAP in Ayodhya.

Recently, Arun Singh Yadav the city president of Samajwadi Advocate Cell, along with 25 of his fellow advocates took membership of the AAP. In a program organized at a hotel in Ayodhya, AAP state president Sabhajit Singh made SP leader and other advocates formally join the AAP.

Making the political intent clear, state president Sabhajit Singh said, “the panchayat election for the party is the semi-final of the assembly election. This election will be fought on the model of Aam Aadmi Party Delhi. The way the party is giving electricity water in Delhi, the model of education and medicine given in Delhi, the same model party will be applied in Uttar Pradesh.” We are ready to contest elections in all the district panchayat seats of the state, he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party has formed a committee for the election of candidates as the party claims they are getting applications from several districts. The committee will give its final decision on candidate selection, following which they will be given a party ticket.

Trying to expand its base in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Assembly Polls, the AAP leaders from the national capital are also campaigning in several districts of UP. In an attempt to test waters before the assembly polls, the party has decided to venture into state politics via panchayat polls.