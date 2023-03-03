AAP to Hold 2,500 Nukkad Sabhas in Delhi to Inform People About BJP's ‘Authoritarianism’

The AAP will be conducting 2,500 nukkad sabhas across Delhi to reach out to people and inform them about BJP’s “authoritarianism”, following the arrest of its senior leader and former minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in the excise policy case.

On Thursday, an organisational meeting was chaired by Delhi state convenor Gopal Rai and the state unit decided to organise mohalla sabhas and nukkad sabhas to reach out to the residents and inform them “about the misuse of central agencies by the Modi government", the AAP said in a statement.

Rai said on March 3, a volunteer meeting will be held in all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi to “expose” the BJP.

Subsequently, on March 4, the party will hold mohalla sabhas at the state level and on March 6 and 7, meetings will be organised in every polling station of Delhi. Eventually on March 10, nukkad sabhas will be organised in every neighbourhood of Delhi to reach out to the residents.

“The AAP will hold mohalla sabhas in more than 2,500 neighbourhoods of Delhi, where the people will be informed about the BJP’s authoritarianism," the statement said.

Rai, who is also the environment minister in the city government, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “adopted an authoritarian approach and arrested the country’s best education minister Manish Sisodia and also misused the central agencies to keep Satyendar Jain in jail".

“On Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with all the MLAs and councillors and asked them to reach out to the people and inform them of the truth of the case. It was decided at the meeting that every plot and conspiracy of the BJP will be given a strong answer.

“We will organise nukkad sabhas in every neighbourhood of Delhi and reveal to the people the conspiracy organised by the prime minister to stop the Aam Aadmi Party. Our leaders have been arrested for these reasons and we will inform the people about it,” he said.

The senior leader said at the moment the initiative is being held at the state level, but soon the party will also carry out the programme at the national level.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal had said senior leaders of the party will hit the ground to tell people what is happening.

“There was a time when (former Prime Minister) Indira Gandhi had gone to the extreme, today PM Modi is going extreme. When the extreme happens, nature takes its course. The Almighty uses His force. This is not right (what is happening). People are watching and they are angry," he had said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here