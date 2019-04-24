Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

AAP to Move High Court Over 'Discrepancies' in BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's Nomination Affidavit

The AAP, in a statement, said it would move the high court since the returning officer "erred in overlooking glaring discrepancies in Bidhuri's nomination and it is a fit case for legal challenge".

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AAP to Move High Court Over 'Discrepancies' in BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's Nomination Affidavit
File image of Ramesh Bidhuri.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday said it would move high court challenging the returning officer's decision to accept the nomination papers of Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The party, in a statement, said it would move the high court since the returning officer "erred in overlooking glaring discrepancies in Bidhuri's nomination and it is a fit case for legal challenge".

The party listed some of the grounds on which it will challenge the decision.

"The BJP candidate has failed to declare in particulars of pending criminal proceedings, particularly CC No. 303/2018 filed in P. S. Kazimahammadpur, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, under Sections 504, 506, 153 and 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," it said.

Bidhuri also failed to disclose particulars of LIC policy for sum assured of Rs 1,00,000 with a premium of Rs 2,829 half yearly, though the same was disclosed in the Form 26 Declaration in 2014, the party claimed.

The candidate has intentionally left blank paragraph 6A, despite being required to fill up. In Paragraph No. 4 in respect of his income tax return, the candidate has disclosed a false total income of Rs 8,79,150 for the year 2013-14 as opposed to the amount of Rs 6,16,995 demonstrated by his Form 26 Declaration for the year 2014, the AAP said.

"In Paragraph No, 4 in respect of his spouse's income tax return, the candidate has disclosed a false total income of Rs 1,68,000 for the year 2013-14 as opposed to the NIL income demonstrated in his Form 26 Declaration for the year 2014," the AAP alleged.

Ramesh Bidhuri wrote a written response to the objections raised by AAP. Regarding the first objection pertaining to the criminal proceedings, Bidhuri said that at the time of nomination filing he had no knowledge of the FIR against him. "..the deponent has learnt about the alleged FIR today itself during the scrutiny," he said and vouched to undertake the ECI's norms to intimate the public about the information through newspapers and news channels.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram