AAP to Move High Court Over 'Discrepancies' in BJP Candidate Ramesh Bidhuri's Nomination Affidavit

The Aam Aadmi Party Wednesday said it would move high court challenging the returning officer's decision to accept the nomination papers of Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.The party, in a statement, said it would move the high court since the returning officer "erred in overlooking glaring discrepancies in Bidhuri's nomination and it is a fit case for legal challenge".The party listed some of the grounds on which it will challenge the decision."The BJP candidate has failed to declare in particulars of pending criminal proceedings, particularly CC No. 303/2018 filed in P. S. Kazimahammadpur, Muzaffarpur, Bihar, under Sections 504, 506, 153 and 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," it said.Bidhuri also failed to disclose particulars of LIC policy for sum assured of Rs 1,00,000 with a premium of Rs 2,829 half yearly, though the same was disclosed in the Form 26 Declaration in 2014, the party claimed.The candidate has intentionally left blank paragraph 6A, despite being required to fill up. In Paragraph No. 4 in respect of his income tax return, the candidate has disclosed a false total income of Rs 8,79,150 for the year 2013-14 as opposed to the amount of Rs 6,16,995 demonstrated by his Form 26 Declaration for the year 2014, the AAP said."In Paragraph No, 4 in respect of his spouse's income tax return, the candidate has disclosed a false total income of Rs 1,68,000 for the year 2013-14 as opposed to the NIL income demonstrated in his Form 26 Declaration for the year 2014," the AAP alleged.Ramesh Bidhuri wrote a written response to the objections raised by AAP. Regarding the first objection pertaining to the criminal proceedings, Bidhuri said that at the time of nomination filing he had no knowledge of the FIR against him. "..the deponent has learnt about the alleged FIR today itself during the scrutiny," he said and vouched to undertake the ECI's norms to intimate the public about the information through newspapers and news channels.