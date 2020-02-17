AAP to Strengthen Base in Uttar Pradesh, Launch Membership Drive from Feb 23: Sanjay Singh
The membership drive will be launched from Lucknow on February 23 and continue for a month. People can become members of the party by physically reaching out to AAP offices, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through the website.
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
Noida: Buoyed by the thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP aims to take the "Arvind Kejriwal model of development" to Uttar Pradesh and strengthen its base in the state, a party leader said here on Monday.
Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a massive membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from February 23.
"The AAP's massive membership drive will be launched from Lucknow on February 23 and continue till March 23 where people can become members of the party by physically reaching out to our offices and getting receipts, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through our website," Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and party's UP unit incharge, said.
He slammed the BJP for its politics of "hate" during the run up to the Delhi polls and also criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a host of issues, especially law and order.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rangoli Chandel Lashes Out at Alia, Ananya, Karan Post Kangana Ranaut's Snub at Filmfare
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Ruled the Lakme Fashion Week Runway in a Stunning 3D Outfit
- Indians Are Googling Where to Download 'Teri Mitti' After 'Apna Time Aayega' Wins Filmfare
- Coronavirus Not Virus But an 'Avatar' to Punish Non-vegetarians: Hindu Mahasabha
- WATCH: Passenger Plane Etihad Airbus A380 Lands Sideways in London, Heart-stopping Clip Goes Viral