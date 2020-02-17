Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP to Strengthen Base in Uttar Pradesh, Launch Membership Drive from Feb 23: Sanjay Singh

The membership drive will be launched from Lucknow on February 23 and continue for a month. People can become members of the party by physically reaching out to AAP offices, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through the website.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 5:33 PM IST
AAP to Strengthen Base in Uttar Pradesh, Launch Membership Drive from Feb 23: Sanjay Singh
File photo of AAP leader Sanjay Singh.

Noida: Buoyed by the thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP aims to take the "Arvind Kejriwal model of development" to Uttar Pradesh and strengthen its base in the state, a party leader said here on Monday.

Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said the Aam Aadmi Party will launch a massive membership drive in Uttar Pradesh from February 23.

"The AAP's massive membership drive will be launched from Lucknow on February 23 and continue till March 23 where people can become members of the party by physically reaching out to our offices and getting receipts, by giving missed calls or by enrolling through our website," Singh, a Rajya Sabha member and party's UP unit incharge, said.

He slammed the BJP for its politics of "hate" during the run up to the Delhi polls and also criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over a host of issues, especially law and order.

