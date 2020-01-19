Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Politics
1-min read

AAP Trying to Save Nirbhaya Case Convicts and Stalling Justice, Alleges BJP

The AAP government deliberately stalled informing the convicts in Nirbhaya case of their sentences for two years, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said.

PTI

Updated:January 19, 2020, 4:31 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AAP Trying to Save Nirbhaya Case Convicts and Stalling Justice, Alleges BJP
File photo of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

New Delhi: The BJP on Sunday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi of stalling the process of justice in the Nibhaya case and trying to save the convicts.

The AAP government deliberately stalled informing the convicts in Nirbhaya case of their sentences for two years, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said at a press conference here.

The information was to be given in 2017, but it was given to the convicts only in 2019, Tiwari claimed.

The Kejriwal government, after stalling the process of justice, is now trying to save the Nirbhaya convicts, he alleged.

The BJP condemns appeal made by senior advocate Indira Jaising to Nirbhaya's mother to pardon the convicts, Tiwari said, adding that the lawyer's association with the AAP is known to everyone.

He said the Kejriwal government cannot evade responsibility by saying that the police is not under it as the Tihar prison comes under the Delhi government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram