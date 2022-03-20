AAP-turn in Gujarat? Congress Future Uncertain as Kejriwal’s National Ambition Heats Up Poll Race

At a Congress workshop in Gujarat last month, Rahul Gandhi delivered a pep talk: ‘Yes, we can do it’, he said. His speech was also inspired by the results of the previous Gujarat assembly elections when the Congress surprisingly gave the BJP a chase.

But, this time around, a lot has changed. The Gujarat assembly elections are due by the end of the year.

First, the charm of Jignesh Mevani and state president Hardik Patel has somewhat waned. Second, the shrewd Ahmed Patel is no longer around. Third, the BJP is even more powerful with wins in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

The Congress has been decimated and, finally, what is most damaging for the Congress is the rise and rise of the AAP.

Gandhi did not address the elephant in the room, as he was yet to see the Punjab results. But, it is clear that for the AAP, no territory will remain untouched. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has its eyes on states, especially where BJP and Congress are engaged in a straight fight.

The Gujarat incharge of the AAP, Gulab Singh has already said, “We are very clear and hopeful that the AAP will do well here too. Maybe we don’t win, but we will make a beginning.”

The Congress needs the Patel support, which worked for them in the previous polls. The man, whom both AAP and Congress are vying for, is Naresh Patel who holds sway in Saurashtra and among Leva Patels. The AAP has an edge as it is seen as a star, while the Congress is in a dismal state.

Sources said many Congress leaders were disheartened with the state of affairs in their party and are looking for greener pastures. One person the AAP was keen on is Madhav Rao Solanki, son of former chief minister Bharat Singh Solanki, who did not share a good equation with Ahmed Patel. But, he was a minister in the UPA-led government and commands influence in the state. For the AAP, he is a prized catch but the Congress leader has denied any chance of shifting allegiance.

So far, the BJP has taken in about 12 Congress MLAs and are eying more. But then, the AAP is also in the race this time. The Congress, however, will be the loser once again even if the AAP does not win much and even manages to increase its vote share.

