AAP Vs Centre: Kejriwal Govt Moves SC Seeking Larger Bench on Delhi Statehood Plea
The SC's previous split-judgment on the regulations of services in Delhi was not received well by AAP and emerged into a power tussle between the city govt and Lt Gen. Anil Baijal.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Admi Party has moved the Supreme Court seeking the constitution of larger bench to decide the issue of who controls services in Delhi.
The party urged for an urgent hearing, to which the apex court responded that it will look into the request.
Over the past few months, AAP’s demand for full statehood has grown exponentially with the party leaders staging protests.
The Kejriwal government had previously announced an indefinite fast until the elected Delhi government is granted full control of services in the national capital.
“Democracy has been implemented in the entire nation, but not Delhi. Public votes & selects a government, but the government has no power,” he had told the media.
The indefinite fast was postponed in the wake of the air strikes conducted by the Indian airforce on Jaish-e-Mohammed run camps in Pakistan.
AAP’s demand for full statehood grew stronger after the Supreme Court’s split-judgment on regulations of services in the national capital emerged into a power tussle between the city government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.
The two-judge bench consisting of Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AK Sikri had not agreed with the jurisdiction of the Centre and Delhi government over transfer or appointments of bureaucrats in Delhi. The bench ruled out that the Anti-Corruption Bureau will continue under the Centre’s control.
AAP launched its campaign on March 24 for the upcoming Polls by seeking votes in the name of full statehood. Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for not fulfilling its promises and "torturing" the ruling AAP.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
