AAP Will Not Join Opposition Alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha Polls, Says Arvind Kejriwal
He said the parties who are joining the proposed alliance have had no role in the country's development.
File photo of Delhi Cheif Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI Photo)
Jind (Rajasthan): AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said his party will not join the proposed opposition alliance against the BJP for the 2019 general elections.
He said the parties who are joining the proposed alliance have had no role in the country's development. "The AAP will not be a part of any alliance in 2019," Kejriwal told reporters in Rohtak.
He said his party will contest the Haryana Legislative Assembly polls and the general elections from all seats.
Blaming the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for the pending development works in Delhi, he alleged that hurdles were created for every step taken by his government for people's welfare.
"We have done revolutionary work in the education and health sectors in Delhi," he asserted.
Kejriwal said compared to Delhi, Haryana lagged behind in development. He said his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar should learn from the Delhi government how development is done.
The Delhi chief minister asked when the AAP government can bring a revolution in the power, water, health and education sectors without full statehood, then why can the Khattar government not do it.
He also demanded a compensation of Rs one crore for the family of a soldier from Haryana's Ambala district who lost his life while foiling an infiltration bid in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector on Tuesday.
