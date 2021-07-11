CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WorldPopulationDay#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News» Politics» AAP Youth Wing Members Reach Delhi BJP Chief's Residence to Cut Water Supply, Detained
1-MIN READ

AAP Youth Wing Members Reach Delhi BJP Chief's Residence to Cut Water Supply, Detained

The Aam Aadmi party logo. Twitter

The Aam Aadmi party logo. Twitter

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had threatened on Saturday that if the BJP-led Haryana government does not release Delhi's "rightful portion" of water in 24 hours, the water supply to party Delhi chief Adesh Gupta's house will be stopped.

AAP youth wing members were detained on Sunday when they went to cut the water connection to the house of Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta in protest against the Haryana government allegedly not providing the national capital its share of water.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj had threatened on Saturday that if the BJP-led Haryana government does not release Delhi’s “rightful portion" of water in 24 hours, the water supply to Gupta’s house will be stopped.

He alleged that the Haryana government has curtailed Delhi’s water supply by around 100 million gallons per day (MGD). The AAP youth wing members reached Gupta’s West Patel Nagar residence on Sunday.

“They were detained and taken to the Rajender Nagar police station," a senior officer said.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 11, 2021, 18:03 IST