AAP's Conspiracy Exposed by Delhi Police: Prakash Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh Shooter Link
Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also alleged that 'their (AAP's) designs are very clear from the beginning and they are trying every trick'.
Seen here is BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.
New Delhi: Seeking to corner the AAP over Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala, the BJP on Tuesday night accused the Kejriwal-led party of hatching a "conspiracy" and "causing fear" in a community for vote-bank politics.
Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also alleged that "their (AAP's) designs are very clear from the beginning and they are trying every trick".
The whole conspiracy of the AAP is to "divide society, cause fear in a community and create a vote bank," Javadekar claimed.
Earlier in the day, after Shaheen Bagh shooter Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda said it exposed the dirty face of the AAP and Kejriwal who were playing with the country's security.
"This proves AAP misleads youth and pushes them on the wrong path. AAP's strategy is to divide two communities, they want to instigate riots in Delhi," Javadekar alleged.
"AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said violence would take place in Delhi. Their conspiracy has been exposed by the Delhi Police," he claimed.
"We condemn this politics of AAP," he added.
Javadekar also claimed this was "not an isolated incident" as AAP leader Amanatullah Khan made a "very provocative speech", and the party supported Shaheen Bagh and did not give permission for prosecution of members of the "Tukde Tukde gang".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Viral Love: Chinese Girl Gets Married to Mandsaur Boy in MP Amid Coronavirus Scare
- Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Claims Arhaan Khan Did Black Magic on Rashami Desai
- Poco X2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999, Becomes Most Affordable Phone With 120Hz Display
- This Artist Tricked Google Maps to Create Fake Traffic With 99 Spare Phones
- Elderly Couple with Coronavirus Bids Each Other a Goodbye in This Heartbreaking Video