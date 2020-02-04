Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

AAP's Conspiracy Exposed by Delhi Police: Prakash Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh Shooter Link

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also alleged that 'their (AAP's) designs are very clear from the beginning and they are trying every trick'.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:31 PM IST
AAP's Conspiracy Exposed by Delhi Police: Prakash Javadekar on Shaheen Bagh Shooter Link
Seen here is BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

New Delhi: Seeking to corner the AAP over Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Baisala, the BJP on Tuesday night accused the Kejriwal-led party of hatching a "conspiracy" and "causing fear" in a community for vote-bank politics.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar also alleged that "their (AAP's) designs are very clear from the beginning and they are trying every trick".

The whole conspiracy of the AAP is to "divide society, cause fear in a community and create a vote bank," Javadekar claimed.

Earlier in the day, after Shaheen Bagh shooter Baisala was identified as an AAP worker by police, BJP chief J P Nadda said it exposed the dirty face of the AAP and Kejriwal who were playing with the country's security.

"This proves AAP misleads youth and pushes them on the wrong path. AAP's strategy is to divide two communities, they want to instigate riots in Delhi," Javadekar alleged.

"AAP leader Sanjay Singh had said violence would take place in Delhi. Their conspiracy has been exposed by the Delhi Police," he claimed.

"We condemn this politics of AAP," he added.

Javadekar also claimed this was "not an isolated incident" as AAP leader Amanatullah Khan made a "very provocative speech", and the party supported Shaheen Bagh and did not give permission for prosecution of members of the "Tukde Tukde gang".

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

