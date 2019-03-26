LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
AAP's Gautam Buddh Nagar Candidate Fails to Find Proposers, Nomination Rejected

PTI

Updated:March 26, 2019, 8:07 PM IST
Representative image.
Noida: Nomination of the Aam Aadmi Party's Shweta Sharma from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha seat was rejected on Tuesday as she failed to find 10 mandatory proposers, poll officials said.

Ten mandatory proposers are required for any candidate who is not from a recognised national party or a recognised regional party in a state, the officials said.

"She said in her nomination papers that she is a candidate from the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP is not a recognised regional party in Uttar Pradesh. It is not recognised as a national party by the Election Commission as well. It is recognised in Delhi though. This was a flaw in her claim," district magistrate and returning officer Brajesh Narain Singh said.

He said only one proposer is required in case of a recognised party otherwise 10 proposers are needed.
